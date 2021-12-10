URW selects new chief resources and sustainability officer

Global flagship developer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has announced the appointment of Sylvain Montcouquiol as chief resources and sustainability officer (CRSO) and member of the management board, effective January 1.

Montcouquiol, who currently serves as executive managing director of human resources, will succeed Astrid Panosyan who is stepping down due to personal family matters but will remain a senior advisor on CSR cases.

“Astrid has served as a transformational leader and board member, and leaves a lasting legacy at URW, particularly by introducing a new, contemporary direction in our human resources approach and in formalising our commitment to sustainability and the communities we serve through our Better Places 2030 agenda,” commented the CEO of URW, Jean-Marie Tritant, in a release.

Montcouquiol will take on the responsibility of the group’s sustainability agenda.

Tritant added: “Sylvain, in taking on this role, brings a fresh perspective and the capacity to move quickly to capture the opportunities ahead of us, thanks to his deep understanding of our business.”