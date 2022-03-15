Vestiaire Collective acquires US resale platform Tradesy

Fashion resale platform Vestiaire Collective has acquired US competitor Tradesy for an undisclosed sum.

By joining forces, the companies will be able to “significantly” increase their size and reach, “to the direct benefit of their sellers and buyers”, Vestiaire Collective said Tuesday.

Together, the companies boast a membership community of 23 million, a catalog of 5 million items and a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of over 1 billion euros.

Tracy DiNunzio, who founded Tradesy in 2019 and who serves as CEO, credited Vestiaire Collective for becoming “the leading marketplace in our global industry”.

“With today's transaction, we are positioned to significantly improve the experience of US fashion customers,” DiNunzio said. “The Tradesy team and I are thrilled to pursue our shared mission together with the incredibly talented team at Vestiaire Collective.”

Global ambitions

The move comes as Vestiaire Collective continues to grow rapidly, fueled by burgeoning consumer demand for sustainable and pre-loved fashion.

The Paris-headquartered business has grown particularly quickly in the US, which has become its largest market. Since the beginning of the year, the company has been growing its US GMV at a rate of 75 percent year-on-year.

Maximilian Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective, described the acquisition as a “key milestone” for the luxury fashion resale industry.

“By joining forces with Tracy and her team, we continue to empower our customers to drive change by making second-hand fashion a first choice,” he said. “With this transaction, we confirm Vestiaire Collective's ambition to be a truly global player, promoting circularity in Europe, the US and Asia-Pacific.”

Vestiaire Collective also announced Tuesday plans to open a new authentication center in the LA area - its fifth authentication center globally, and second in the US.