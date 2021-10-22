VF posts revenue and earnings growth, raises outlook

Revenue at VF Corporation increased 23 percent or 21 percent in constant dollars to 3.2 billion dollars. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, the company said in a release, revenue increased 19 percent or 17 percent in constant dollars, driven by the EMEA and North American regions, which experienced a negative impact from Covid-19 in the prior year period.

VF’s wholesale business continues to be materially impacted by the timing of shipments due to port delays and logistics challenges.

“While the recovery has been impacted by further pandemic-related disruptions, we continue to see accelerating demand signals across our business, and our ability to reaffirm our fiscal 2022 revenue and earnings outlook is a clear testament to the resiliency and optionality of our model,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and CEO.

VF reports earnings growth in Q2

Gross margin for the quarter increased 290 basis points to 53.7 percent, and on an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 300 basis points, including a 20 basis point positive impact from acquisitions, to 53.9 percent.

Operating income on a reported basis was 558 million dollars and on an adjusted basis, operating income increased 56 percent or 53 percent in constant dollars to 534 million dollars, including an 8 million dollars contribution from acquisitions. Operating margin on a reported basis was 17.5 percent, while adjusted operating margin increased 360 basis points, including a 30 basis point negative impact from acquisitions, to 16.7 percent.

The company added that earnings per share were 1.18 dollars on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, earnings per share increased 66 percent or 63 percent in constant dollars to 1.11 dollars, including a 2 cents contribution from acquisitions.

VF raises full year outlook, expects 30 percent revenue growth

VF added that for the full year revenue is expected to be approximately 12 billion dollars, reflecting growth of around 30 percent, including an approximate 600 million dollars contribution from the Supreme brand.

By segment, revenue for outdoor is now expected to increase between 25 percent and 27 percent versus the previous expectation of a 24 to 26 percent increase; revenue for active is now expected to increase between 35 percent and 37 percent versus the previous expectation of a 37 to 39 percent increase; revenue for work is now expected to increase between 19 and 21 percent versus the previous expectation of a 16 to 18 percent increase. International revenue is expected to increase between 24 percent and 26 percent. By geographic region, in the EMEA region, revenue is expected to increase between 30 percent and 32 percent. In the Asia Pacific region, revenue is expected to increase between 12 percent and 14 percent. And, in the Americas (non-U.S.) region, revenue is expected to increase between 30 percent and 32 percent.

Direct-to-consumer revenue is now expected to increase between 34 percent and 36 percent versus the previous expectation of 39 percent and 41 percent, including Digital revenue growth of about 20 percent versus the previous expectation of 29 and 31 percent.

Adjusted gross margin is expected to be around 56 percent, which represents an estimated increase of around 270 basis points. Adjusted operating margin is expected to increase around 500 basis points to around 13 percent. VF further said that adjusted earnings per share is expected to be around 3.20 dollars, including an approximate 25 cents contribution from the Supreme brand.

VF’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, payable on December 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.