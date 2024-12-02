Brandnation becomes employee-owned

Marketing and communications agency Brandnation has become employee-owned after founder and managing director Mary Killingworth sold her majority stake in the company to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

Following the acquisition, the recently formed EOT will acquire a 75 percent majority stake in the business. Killingworth and minority stakeholders, including deputy managing director Eva Ringwood and creative director Joe Murgatroyd, will retain the 25 percent stake in the agency.

Killingworth, Ringwood, and Murgatroyd will remain at the helm of the agency and continue to oversee its strategic view. Under the new ownership structure, they will work alongside EOT-appointed employee representatives and an independent trustee.

The move represents a pivotal moment in the agency’s two decade year history, emphasizing its dedication to employee empowerment, sustainable growth, and long-term stability Employees with over a year of tenure are now eligible for profit-sharing, including partially tax-free bonuses calculated based on their role, salary, and time with the company.

“Over the last twenty years, Brandnation has proudly built a reputation for delivering a flawless client experience and has an impressive track record of long-term client retention - a result of fostering collaborative relationships and delivering on our word,” said Killingworth in a statement.

“Whilst this remains a constant, Brandnation has evolved to become a creative, dynamic, and future-focused agency that’s underpinned by our Creativity. Multiplied. Philosophy – one that harnesses creativity and service integration to deliver measurable brand impact for our clients,” continued Killingworth.

“The EOT is a natural next step in the Brandnation journey, one that reflects our values as a business, empowers our talented team, and lays the foundations for an even brighter future at a time when the agency is focused on ambitious growth plans.”

“We’re actively recruiting to bolster our boardroom with our sights set on senior hires across social, strategy, and content to help us realize our ambitions and share in the team’s success.”

The change in company structure comes not long after the agency brought on industry veteran Andrew Bloch as a non-executive director to bolster its leadership team and drive growth across PR, influencer marketing, digital, and social media.

With a team of 30 professionals, Brandnation collaborates with an impressive client portfolio, including the UIM E1 World Championship, Columbia Sportswear, Bellissima Italia, and OnTheMarket.