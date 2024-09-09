Carhatt names Norma Delaney as new Vice President of Brand Marketing & Creative

Workwear brand Carhatt, Inc. has announced the appointment of Norma Delaney as its new vice president of brand marketing and creative. Leveraging over 20 years of global brand marketing experience in the footwear and apparel categories, Delaney is set to lead the development of marketing and creative strategies for Carhartt. In addition, she will also play a key role in reforming Carhartt's image and brand recognition.

"I'm thrilled to join the passionate and talented Carhartt team," said Delaney in a statement. "I have long admired Carhartt's rich heritage, clarity of purpose and how the brand always puts the consumer first. I look forward to contributing to its enduring legacy and ambitious future."

Set to report to Susan Hennike, Carhartt's chief brand officer, Delaney will be responsible for developing executive marketing and creative strategies, next to overseeing media planning, brand management, internal and external public relations, digital marketing, and marketing analysis. Drawing on her extensive experience as a leader in consumer marketing with a track record of building brand excitement, she will oversee the company’s brand strategy, drive customer acquisition, and lead initiatives that contribute to the company's growth and overall success.

"We are very excited Norma is joining Carhartt, and I have full confidence she will leave a lasting impact on our growing brand," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt, in a statement. "Norma has extensive leadership experience and a proven ability to elevate global brands through creative storytelling and strategic amplification. We look forward to her contributions to reinforce our commitment to serve and protect all hardworking people while introducing the next generation to durable workwear they can count on to make their own histories."

Delaney brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, during which she has led marketing initiatives and played a key role in transforming some of the world’s most renowned footwear and apparel brands into consumer-focused organizations. Before joining Carhartt, Delaney served as chief marketing officer at johnnie-O, an apparel manufacturer. Prior to that, she held the role of global vice president of brand & US Marketing at Hoka Footwear. Her extensive leadership experience also includes senior positions at New Balance, Adidas, Sperry Top-Sider, and Keds.