Graduate Fashion Week names Debenhams Group as a headline sponsor

Graduate Fashion Week (GFW), an annual event showcasing graduate talent by the charitable Graduate Fashion Foundation has named Debenhams Group, home to Debenhams, Karen Millen, Boohoo, BoohooMan and PrettyLittleThing, as its headline sponsor for the 2025 event.

The sponsorship deal builds on Debenhams Group’s long-standing partnership with the Graduate Fashion Foundation, where the fashion retail group has worked with the charity since 2016, supporting nearly 30,000 aspiring fashion creatives.

In a statement, Debenhams Group said the partnership with GFW, which runs from June 13 to 16, reflects its heritage in “championing British designers and its ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of home-grown talent”.

Dan Finley, chief executive at Debenhams Group, said in a statement: "The fashion industry is notoriously competitive and difficult to break into, which is why I’m proud to once again be supporting Graduate Fashion Week.

“Throughout its history, Debenhams has always been known for working with the very best British designers, and our partnership reflects our commitment to fostering the next generation of talent in fashion and design. Right now, some of the most exciting fashion is coming from emerging talent, pushing boundaries in ways we haven’t seen before - I can’t wait to see what they do next."

As part of the sponsorship, Debenhams Group will once again host its ‘Catwalk to Collection’ Award, offering aspiring designers the chance to win a 12-month contract with the retailer and develop a full collection. Last year’s winner, Eleanor McMahon, along with two other standout designers, secured contracts and will see their collections launch this summer.

The 20 shortlisted designers will take part in the Debenhams Catwalk Show, which will be hosted on the opening night of GFW (June 13). The catwalk show will be curated by the Debenhams team, showcasing the very best commercial collections produced by graduate designers at British universities that are members of the Graduate Fashion Foundation.

In addition, Debenhams Group will also host an exclusive launch party and interactive pop-up for guests attending GFW.

Nicola Hitchens, charity and event director at Graduate Fashion Foundation, added: “We are thrilled to see the incredible support from Debenhams.com continue to grow to the new Debenhams Group.

“Our vital work in supporting emerging talent across the fashion industry couldn’t continue without the support of Debenhams this year. We are excited to see the headline partnership come to fruition across a plethora of engaging events and activations alongside incredible opportunities offered to our member universities graduates as they enter the industry.”

GFW will be hosted at The Truman Brewery in East London.