Istituto Marangoni to open campus in Riyadh

Fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni is opening a new higher training institute in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2025.

The new campus will be in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture through its Saudi Fashion Commission and will join Istituto Marangoni’s other campuses around the world in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Miami, Shanghai and Shenzhen in China.

The new location will offer Istituto Marangoni’s renowned courses specialising in fashion and luxury, accredited by TVTC (Technical and Vocational Training Corporation), designed to propel careers in fashion, business, and luxury management.

The main academic programme will be a 3-year Advanced Diploma available in specific core areas, such as fashion design, fashion management, fashion product, fashion styling and creative direction, as well as the management of fragrances and cosmetics and interior design. Students will also have the opportunity to choose whether to complete the Advanced Diploma in Riyadh and step into the fashion industry through a 6-month internship during the last year of study or complete studies for a Bachelor Degree at any international Istituto Marangoni campus.

In addition, the academic offering will also offer a range of courses catering to aspiring and established professionals looking to enhance their skills in fashion business, digital marketing, product management and emerging technologies.

Istituto Marangoni partners with Saudi Fashion Commission

Stefania Valenti, managing director of Istituto Marangoni, said in a statement: “Our mission is clear: to nurture a generation of talented creatives and managerial professionals who will not only elevate the local industry but also leave a lasting impact on international companies operating in Riyadh. Our academic offerings are meticulously crafted, informed by extensive market research, with the aim of positioning Saudi Arabia as a beacon for the luxury market of the future.

“Together, we will harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to revolutionise education and prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow's fashion and luxury industries. This is not just the opening of a school, but our contribution to the development of a growing market with great potential and a stimulus for new creatives and talents for an expression of their aesthetic codes.”

The move is part of the Saudi Fashion Commission’s ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ to provide high-level educational support to enable both international and local brands to develop new creative and managerial skills in fashion and luxury, fragrances and cosmetics, visual merchandising to support further development of the fashion and luxury system in Saudi Arabia.

Burak Çakmak, chief executive officer of the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, added: “As we inaugurate Istituto Marangoni in Riyadh, we herald a transformative era for local talent within the burgeoning creative landscape of our region. With demand for quality fashion education on the rise, our partnership underscores the Saudi Fashion Commission's unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering creatives.

“Together, we embark on a journey to shape a vibrant and flourishing fashion community in the heart of the Kingdom, laying the foundation for a future where innovation thrives and creativity knows no bounds.”