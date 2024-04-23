JCA | London Fashion Academy teams up with Pineider

Professor Jimmy Choo’s JCA | London Fashion Academy has announced a multi-faceted partnership with Pineider, the prestigious Italian stationery, leather goods and lifestyle brand.

In a statement, JCA said that the partnership would include illustration and design competitions for its students, show sponsorship, internships, and the creation of on-demand JCA merchandise.

The JCA second-year students will kick off the partnership with a study trip to Pineider’s new headquarters and store in Florence. This will mark the first-ever overseas trip for the academy and a unique opportunity for its students to explore the intersection of fashion, artistry and stationery design.

JCA and Pineider are also launching an illustration competition for undergraduates to draw shoes on Pineider's handmade cards. The competition will be judged by Choo, and winners will have the design embossed with Pineider’s logo and displayed at JCA Gallery, which opened earlier this month, and during the undergraduates and third-year degree showcases.

In addition, there will be two accessory design competitions for JCA's undergraduate class, who will be given possible production opportunities “if designs are outstanding”.

Pineider will also give leather materials to one third-year student for their final showcase and offer two undergraduates the chance to intern at its London flagship.

Ha Smith, director of incubation at JCA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Pineider, an iconic brand renowned for its unparalleled craftsmanship. At the JCA, we carefully select our partners, to give our learners the opportunity to learn from and eventually imitate the greatest entrepreneurs. We are looking forward to kicking off the long list of activities with Pineider.”