Moose Knuckles secures minority investment from Bosideng for strategic growth

Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has entered into a strategic partnership with Chinese down apparel giant Bosideng. The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Moose Knuckles aims to leverage the financial backing and strategic support provided by Bosideng and its majority investor group led by international private equity firm Cathay Capital to accelerate its growth into a leading, globally recognized outerwear brand. Bosideng will be a key investor, while Cathay Capital retains majority ownership. Following the partnership, co-founders Ayal Twik and Noah Stern will also exit the company as shareholders. The two founded Moose Knuckles in 2009 and guided its initial growth.

"Our products are the culmination of our unwavering dedication to combining exceptional materials, meticulous construction, and a tailored fit that marries style with functional performance,” said Victor Luis, executive chairman of Moose Knuckles, in a statement. “We are embarking on a thrilling new chapter for Moose Knuckles, where we will continue to expand our collections and categories to meet the ever-evolving expectations of our consumers across the globe, ensuring they feel both comfortable and stylish in every season. Our collaboration with Bosideng will be a catalyst for our growth in Asia and will strengthen the multi-cultural, disruptive, and creative spirit that defines our brand and resonates with our global audience."

Gao Dekang, the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Bosideng, expressed strong confidence in the substantial potential of the Moose Knuckles brand in both China and globally. With the aim to lead the international down apparel industry, Bosideng views this strategic partnership as a crucial advancement in its efforts to expand globally. "Bosideng will provide substantial strategic and financial support to Moose Knuckles,” said Gao Dekang in a statement. “This is a strategic cooperation with complementary advantages that will inject new momentum into the mid-to-long-term development of both Moose Knuckles and Bosideng.”

"Cathay Capital has been a committed partner to Moose Knuckles since our initial investment in 2019, and we are thrilled to welcome Bosideng to this exciting journey,” added Mark Woods, partner and head of North America at Cathay Capital, in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging Bosideng's deeply relevant experience and resources, combined with Cathay's continued backing, to support Moose Knuckles as it continues to expand globally and solidify its position as a leader in luxury outerwear.”