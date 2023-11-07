TikTok launches fashion design competition in the UK

Social media platform TikTok is searching for the next generation of fashion innovators in the UK with a new design competition where the winner will showcase their looks during London Fashion Week in February 2024.

The #TikTokFashion design competition is looking to discover the UK’s next fashion talent and is asking for wannabe designers, fashion graduates and content creators to design and create either an upcycled piece or a brand-new, original design.

No design experience is required to enter, explains TikTok, as it calls on people who have “an eye for style” to “get creative”.

Edel Flood, head of lifestyle and education at TikTok UK, said in a statement: "At TikTok, we believe that creators are truly the heart of our platform. It's incredible to see how their creativity and authenticity is driving trends and conversations that positively impact today's thriving industries, including fashion."

"At TikTok we are committed to celebrating our vibrant community as well as continuing to provide exciting new opportunities for emerging talent. The #TikTokFashion design competition will enable an aspiring new designer to get a unique opportunity to showcase their looks and start to build their creative portfolio."

The competition closes at the end of November and entrants have to document the creative process of their piece from start to finish in a TikTok video, clearly showing the end result.

The winner will be announced in the New Year and will be given the chance to showcase their looks at a TikTok event during London Fashion Week in February.

In addition to producing their garments, they will also be represented by online fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine SheerLuxe’s new fashion talent agency Blush Talent Management for six months and will receive funding towards creating a brand film to build their portfolio.

Entries will be judged by a panel including the editor-in-chief of SheerLuxe, Charlotte Collins, influencer, illustrator and journalist Andrea Cheong, who runs London-based content consultancy Onli Agency, Bernard Garby who is part of the #TikTokFashion collective, and Irish street-style videographer and fashion writer Verona Farrell.