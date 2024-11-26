Wolverine World Wide names Mike Maloney Chief Product Officer

The Work Group of Wolverine World Wide, Inc, the parent company of Wolverine, CAT, Sweaty Betty and Hush Puppies among others, has appointed industry veteran Mike Maloney as its new chief product officer.

In his new role, Maloney will lead product development, merchandise strategy, and market expansion initiatives for all brands within the Work Group. He will report directly to Tom Kennedy, the Work Group's president. With more than 19 years of experience in the footwear industry, Maloney has worked at several prominent brands, including Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear, and Designer Brands.

"I'm excited to join the team at Wolverine Worldwide during such a pivotal moment for the organization," said Maloney in a statement. "The direction we are taking in product innovation and brand strategy aligns seamlessly with my vision of creating footwear that truly enhances the lives of our consumers. I look forward to leveraging my extensive experience to elevate our Work Group Brands and develop cutting-edge solutions for the dedicated individuals who depend on our footwear every day, as well as create demand-driving products that allow us to reach new consumers."

With expertise in merchandising, product development, design, and marketing, Maloney brings a well-rounded approach to product strategy. His leadership in global categories and deep licensing knowledge equip him to excel in the complexities of the footwear market for the Work Group.

"Mike's expertise will be instrumental in driving our Work Group vision forward, enabling us to maximize our portfolio approach through his expertise across merchandising, product innovation, and strategy," said Kennedy in a statement. "Additionally, Mike's consumer-first approach and experience in casual and athletic brands will advance our ability to grow in adjacent categories, most prominently lifestyle."