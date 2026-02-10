Ace & Tate acquires Spanish brand Project Lobster

Dutch eyewear specialist Ace & Tate has made an acquisition. The company has acquired its Spanish counterpart, Project Lobster, as announced in a press release. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Project Lobster has stores in Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid. The brand offers both sunglasses and prescription glasses, but at a slightly higher price point than Ace & Tate.

Ace & Tate views this acquisition, its first, as a step in the brand's international expansion. The Dutch company has strong European growth targets and currently operates 80 stores. According to the press release, another ten will be added in 2026.

“Spain is an important next step in our European growth,” said Ace & Tate CEO Lex van de Vliet. “The acquisition strengthens our foundation by adding high-performing stores and experienced local teams. Project Lobster is a good fit with our approach to eyewear, combining considered design with serious eye care and a customer-first experience.

“Project Lobster has been carefully built by a dedicated team,” said Oscar Valledor, co-founder of Project Lobster, in the press release. “Joining Ace & Tate gives us the scale and knowledge to grow in a considered way while remaining focused on quality, eye care and our customers.”

This first acquisition follows a period in which Ace & Tate has entered a new phase. In early 2025, founder Mark de Lange handed over his role as CEO to Lex van de Vliet and moved to the chief brand officer position himself. Under the leadership of the new CEO, with support from de Lange, the company is set to focus more on eye care and double its stores, the pair told FashionUnited in an interview. Ultimately, Ace & Tate aims to be the leading optical brand in Europe.