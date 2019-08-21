Amazon opens global campus opens in India

Amazon has announced that its biggest global campus has opened in India in Hyderabad. This will help better position Amazon to compete with its top rival Walmart.

Jeff Bezos has committed 5.5 billion dollars to growth in India. The new Hyderabad campus is the first building Amazon has owned outside of the United States, with office space spanning 1.8 million square feet, and will be home to 15,000 employees.

Other parts of Amazon's Indian expansion efforts include current negotiations for a 10 percent stake in Future Retail, India's largest brick-and-mortar retailer. Amazon is also reportedly looking to add food delivery to its Indian services.

The opening of this Indian campus come after the failed New York HQ2 deal that would've brought a new Amazon headquarters to Queens, New York. Bezos pulled out after widespread criticism and pressure from politicians, including U.S. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Instead, Amazon will now be opening its second American HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia where they plan on adding 25,000 jobs, the same amount they would have brought to New York.