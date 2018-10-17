Chinese streetstyle clothing company raises 10 million dollars

YOHO! Group has recently announced that it has raised 10 million dollars in its E+ round financing. The new funding will be dedicated to boost the retailer’s online and offline omni-channel strategy.

The financing has been led by C Ventures with Pioneer Capital as the exclusive financial advisor, explained the company in a corporate release.

Previously, YOHO! has secured funding from CDH Investments, Vertex Ventures China, SAIF, China Media Capital, Fortune Capital, Shanghai Zhichen Asset Management Co. Ltd, Telescope Investment.

YOHO! is regarded as one of the most influential streetwear platforms in China. It is an integrated business model combing media matrix, retailing and lifestyle business.

Founded in 2005, YOHO! includes media platforms "YOHO!BOY" and "YOHO!GIRL", annual brand flagship event YOHOOD, e-commerce platform YOHO!BUY, multiple offline experiential retail locations YOHO!STORE and YOHO!BLU, streetwear brand incubator YOHOPE, a urban lifestyle app mars and street art program YO!GALLERY.

After cementing a strong presence online, YOHO! has started to expand its retail strategy into offline scenarios. In October 2017, YOHO! opened its first streetwear flagship shop YOHO!STORE in Nanjing after three years of preparation.

Last September, the Chinese platform opened another offline boutique select store YOHO!BLU in Shanghai.

