Dune London appoints Nigel Darwin as CEO

Footwear and accessories brand Dune London has appointed Nigel Darwin as CEO.

Darwin, the company said in a release, brings extensive global brand experience from across the fashion and beauty consumer sectors, most recently as CEO of Toni&Guy where he has led a successful turnaround of the business.

“Nigel brings a wealth of experience of running consumer focussed companies and will play a key role in delivering our ambitious growth plans, both in the UK and internationally,” said Dune’s chairman, Daniel Rubin, who took over as CEO of the company in March 2020 when the previous incumbent, James Cox, left the business.

Darwin started his career at strategy consultants, OC&C where he became a partner and led the retail practice.

Subsequently, he has held various leadership roles including at Sk:n, the skincare clinics, New Look, the fashion retailer, and at Coach, the US leather goods brand, as president of Coach Europe.

Darwin, the company added, will be based at The Dune Group’s headquarters in West London.