ESNE changes its name to UDIT, becomes independent institution

The educational institution ESNE, university for design, innovation and technology with its campus in Madrid, has announced a name change. The school is in the process of changing its name to UDIT as it becomes an independent university, as per a statement shared with FashionUnited by the school.

Up until the transition, ESNE was part of Camilo José Cela University, which is located in the suburb of Villafranca del Castillo on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

When the transition from ESNE into UDIT has been completed, the school will be the first centre of higher education for design and technology in Spain as well as the biggest university that specialises in these areas of study.

UDIT, which stands for ‘Universidad de Diseño y Tecnología’, or University of Design and Technology in English, will be located in Madrid city centre. It will feature 20,000 square metres "of state-of-the-art facilities in the design sector," the statement shared by the school reads,

In the 2023/2024 academic year, UDIT will offer ten official university degrees. These include fashion design, multimedia and graphic design, interior design, product design, and video game design and development.

In addition, it will offer the degrees Audiovisual Design and Illustration, Fashion Management and Communication, Animation, Advertising and Branding, and Software Development Engineering.

The Institution was recognized with a special mention by the jury of the National Innovation and Design Awards 2019.

The jury of the competition mentioned ESNE’s “commitment to training in the innovation of new professional profiles with the capacity to adapt to the constant process of transformation of the Spanish productive fabric".

To this day it is the first university centre in Spain that has obtained this recognition individually.

Recently, the institution inaugurated a new building near its main building in northern Madrid. The construction spans 5.000 square metres which are spread out over five floors.

See some images of the building below.

The new ESNE/UDIT building in Madrid. Image courtesy of the school.