French resale platform Patatam rebrands to Rediv following investment

French second-hand clothes platform Patatam has rebranded to Rediv after securing 12 million euros in funding.

The investment will be used to accelerate the robotisation of Rediv’s logistic platforms and to expand globally with the launch of its first trials in the US and in Germany, Rediv said in a statement.

In 2021, the company collected 2.5 million items of clothing through its network of partners in over 2,000 collection points, with 1.7 million items put back on the market in the new resale spaces that the company supplies.

Rediv counts partnerships with big-name French fashion companies including Showroomprivé, La Redoute, and Orchestra.