H&M to open Milton Keynes distribution centre

H&M has announced it will be opening a new 73,000 square metre logistics hub in Milton Keynes that will accommodate around 800 employees.

The multinational clothing retailer said in a statement that the new facility will service H&M stores in the UK and Ireland, and will have “a high degree of process supporting technology,” while supporting “a more seamless shopping experience with a clear in-store and online customer-focus.”

The facility will also process online orders from H&M’s website, making it the retailer’s first omnichannel distribution centre. The scale of the new facility will also provide the Swedish fashion retailer with “newly increased capacity and the technological foundation to meet the demands of its stores and online customers through a fast, flexible and efficient product flow.”

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Toni Galli, country manager for H&M UK & Ireland said: “We’re very much looking forward to opening a new logistics centre in Milton Keynes. Our customers are increasingly choosing to shop with us in an omnichannel way, so we see this facility as a really important way for us to integrate our online and store operations so that we can meet our customer’s changing needs more effectively.”

Fay Rennocks, Logistics Manager for H&M UK & Ireland, added: “We are very excited to welcome new H&M colleagues to join us at this state of the art facility at Milton Keynes. We believe that the technological solutions in place at our new DC will reduce the need for our employees to engage in repetitive tasks, while enabling improvements for customer service. We’re pleased to be able to offer some exciting new roles in an area of ever-increasing importance within our business.”

H&M said a further announcement on the operational launch date of the distribution centre will be made in due course, while a recruitment drive for the new facility is set to begin “shortly”.