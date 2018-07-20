Hermès Q2 revenues increase 7.2 percent

French retailer of high-end apparel and accessories Hermès said on Friday its Q2 revenues increased by 7.2 percent to 1,459.6 million euros from the same period last year. Revenues in the first half period were up 5.2 percent to 2,853.4 million euros.

Hermès was founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès and is based in Paris. Managed by Axel Dumas, CEO since 2013, with Pierre‐Alexis Dumas as its Artistic Director, both sixth‐generation members of the founding family, Hermès is known for its craftsmanship and high fashion luxury goods.

Offering leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear, the company has 13.483 employees worldwide and operates more than 212 stores.

Picture:Facebook/Hermès