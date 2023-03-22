Inditex signs deal with Conservation International to scale regenerative agricultural systems

Fashion retail group Inditex has signed an agreement with Conversation International, investing 15 million euros in ‘Regenerative Fund for Nature’, a project initiated by the organisation and Kering in 2021 with the purpose of scaling regenerative agricultural systems.

With the fashion industry being heavily dependent on agriculture and its raw materials, the collaboration sets to push for sustainability in the industry by supporting regenerative practices in the areas of man-made cellulosic fibres and cotton, as stated in a press release.

Inditex, which owns fast fashion giant Zara, said: “When done correctly, these farming and grazing practices increase soil fertility and function, restore water cycles, enhance biodiversity, and store carbon.”

Inditex’ monetary contribution is made up of proceeds generated from their 2021 #bringyourbag initiative, when the group introduced a charge for its single use paper shopping bags. These earnings are invested in a number of environmental and social projects with non-profit organisations such as water.org and WWF.

Its new partner Conversation International currently operates projects in more than 100 countries, working together with governments, companies, civil society, Indigenous peoples and local communities “to help people and nature thrive together”.

With Regenerative Fund for Nature it aims to transform one million hectares of crop and grassland into regenerative agricultural systems by 2026.