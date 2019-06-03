Karen Millen’s owner puts the womenswear label up for sale

New York – Kaupthing, the Islandic bank that owns British womenswear label Karen Millen, would be exploring options to sell the fashion brand after receiving some unsolicited offers.

The bank, known as the first one to collapse in the 2008 crisis, is reviewing options after unsolicited offers, Sky News reported.

Sources close to the matter point out that Kaupthing has appointed accountancy firm Deloitte to run the process.

Same sources added the review and any potential sale process were likely to take several months to conclude.

The value that might be attributed to the business in a solvent transaction was unclear this weekend, highlighted the British news station.