London Fashion Week – A very fashionable business generating 270 million

The London Fashion Week is traditionally one of the global fashion shows
that attracts the greatest deal of interest. No wonder that’s the case as
the British fashion spectacle is just second to its sister event in NYC
when it comes to both income generated and number of visitors.
The awaited British fashion biannual date generates in excess of 270 million pounds (more than 278 million
euros) each season, according to data collated by FashionUnited Business
Intelligence.
Furthermore, the British capital alone earns more than 50 million pounds
with every London Fashion Week, receiving an average of 2,000 pounds per
visitor. Paraphrasing Giorgio Armani, London is probably the only true city
where you see the creative turmoil, reason enough for thousands of visitors
to flock to the fashion capital to see the show.
Caroline Rush, chief of the British Fashion Council, summarised the
LFW’s appeal on its inauguration day, saying that "London is the most
diverse, multicultural and open city in the world and we fiercely want to
protect that reputation."
The London Fashion Weeks in 10 key facts and figures
85 shows and 33 events covering well-known labels and emerging
talent
5,000 guests coming from70 different countries
66 editions marked by this one, happening September, 15-19
880,000 jobs supported by the UK fashion industry according to Oxford
Economics
FashionUnited Business Intelligence calculates that the UK’s 66 billion
pounds fashion industry accounts for 6 percent of UK’s market
This year, 28 billion pounds directly contributed to the UK’s economy
from the UK fashion industry
Womenswear value sales rose by 1.3 percent to 27.25 billion pounds in
2016 and are predicted to rise to reach 28.77 billion pounds in 2021, says
Mintel
Menswear market is currently the fastest growing segment in the UK’s
fashion industry
Spend on fashion online is on the rise (+16 percent in 2015)
9 billion pounds is the value of the web-based fashion and footwear
market in the UK, expected to grow to 11 billion pounds by Euromonitor
Image: London Fashion Week September 2017. Credits: British Fashion
Council