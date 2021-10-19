Marc O’Polo to open online store in 18 new countries

Marc O’Polo has announced plans to open online stores in a further 18 countries as part of its internationalisation strategy. The new countries are Denmark, Greece, Portugal, Norway, Iceland, Croatia, Serbia, the US, Canada, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Qatar, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong.

The roll-out will start in November.

The company, which currently operates in 23 countries, said it is also expanding its platform business via international fashion platforms such as Zalando and About You.

It said there will be a special focus on the further development of the European business as well as on new markets like the US and UK.

“Our online activities have been developing very successfully since Corona, and we want to use this momentum to open up new markets,” said CEO Maximilian Böck in a release. “With our approach, which will initially focus on digital sales channels, we will further strengthen our profile as an international brand and make our collections accessible to many new customer groups for the first time.”