Miroslava Duma named in Mueller repor

The Mueller report, the 22 month long investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller regarding corruption by Trump's campaign, was released on Thursday. In it, fashion investor and influencer Miroslava Duma was named. The news was reported by Garage Magazine.

Page 78 of the report referenced Duma saying that Donald Trump "received and turned down an invitation to the St. Petersburg Economic Forum": "In late December 2015, Mira Duma—a contact of Ivanka Trump's from the fashion industry—first passed along invitations for Ivanka Trump and candidate Trump from Sergei Prikhodko, a Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation."

To many in the fashion industry, Duma's involvement with the Trump campaign came as no surprise, since she's not exactly known for her progressive politics. Last year, video resurfaced of Duma making anti-transgender remarks regarding men wearing womenswear. She was also involved in the Ulyana Sergeenko scandal where she Instagrammed an inappropriately racist thank you card. Needless to say, the latter didn't go over to well for her, resulting in her leaving her company Buro 24/7.

The investor probably doesn't have much left to lose, given that she no longer has Buro 24/7 and she's been alienated by a considerable amount of notables in the fashion industry. The one thing she has going for her is that independent companies need money, so people might be willing to deal with her if she has a respectable amount of capital to inject into their business.