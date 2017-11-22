ModCloh shies away from Black Friday and donates 5 million to charity

The quirky fashion e-tailer has ‘broken up’ with Black Friday: instead of boasting their seasonal deals, ModCloth will promote values such as spending quality time with family and friends and will donate 5 million dollars in merchandising to Dress For Success.

ModCloth, part of the Walmart fashion portfolio since earlier this year, has decided to ditch all sorts of advertising and deals enticing consumerism to promote values such as giving back to the community or spending time with the family.

"It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays and we wanted to do something different and remind our community that this time of year is about friends, family and helping others in need," Nicole Haase, ModCloth's vice president and general merchandising manager, said in a corporate release.

Nevertheless, ModCloth will be back in business on the weekend, on time to catch the Cyber Monday’s wave.