Selfridges introduces new ‘Unlocked’ membership programme

Luxury retailer Selfridges has introduced a new membership programme that allows shoppers to access product launches, events and services first.

Dubbed ‘Selfridges Unlocked’, the initiative draws inspiration from the retailer’s roots, when founder Harry Gordon Selfridges used to offer keys to the first customers in 1909 so they could feel “at home”.

Akin to this concept, Unlocked ‘Keyholders’ will be provided with special invites and opportunities to win prizes, as well as a platform to provide charity donations every time they shop.

Shoppers can use the ‘key’ to unlock offers across both physical and digital touchpoints for the retailer.

For now, customers can sign up to access Selfridges’ summer line-up, which includes global exclusive product launches, master classes in beauty, a swap shop, kid’s holiday camp, early access to new film releases, a first look at Corner Shop residencies, supper clubs and curated experiences in partnership with Manchester International Festival.

Each time shoppers use their key to purchase an item, they will also be entered into a monthly prize draw to win a whole day of experiences at Selfridges.