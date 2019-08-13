Stave Madden expands apparel offerings with BB Dakota acquisition

Steve Madden has announced the acquisition of BB Dakota, a California-based contemporary women’s apparel company. The company said, founded in 2005 by Gloria Brandes, BB Dakota products are distributed to wholesale customers, including better department stores, e-commerce retailers and specialty boutiques, as well as on bbdakota.com.

Commenting on the acquisition, Edward Rosenfeld, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steve Madden, said in a statement: “With its laser focus on product and strong track record of execution, we believe BB Dakota is a great fit for Steve Madden and provides the ideal platform to expand our brands in the apparel category.”

BB Dakota’s brand portfolio includes owned brands BB Dakota and Jack by BB Dakota and licensed brand Cupcakes and Cashmere. BB Dakota had net sales in the 12 months ended June 30, 2019 of approximately 43 million dollars.

“Steve Madden and BB Dakota have a unique synergy in that they are both product driven companies whose brands have maintained a long-standing appeal with the consumer due to superior product and accessible pricing. We are tremendously excited by this dynamic partnership that will serve to jump start the Steve Madden apparel segment of this strong company and we plan to take full advantage of this opportunity for growth,” added Brandes.

Picture:Facebook/BB Dakota