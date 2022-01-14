ThreadUp appoints Coretha Rushing to its board of directors

ThredUp has announced the appointment of Coretha Rushing to the company’s board of directors.

The company said in a release that with more than 35 years of human resources experience, Rushing will advise ThredUp on its employee initiatives, with a focus on health and wellness, attraction and retention, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).

“As ThredUp continues to grow and deliver resale at scale, we’re doubling down on what’s always been our most important asset: our people,” said James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO of ThredUp, adding, “Coretha’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the employee-employer relationship, and her expertise in human resources will be invaluable to every member of our global workforce, from our distribution centers to our corporate offices.”

Rushing has held executive positions at Equifax, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsi, and IBM, and also founded her own consulting firm, CR Consulting Alliance LLC. She developed leadership and employee programs centered around DEIB initiatives and became Coca-Cola’s first woman chief people officer in the company’s history in 2000.

“Coretha understands what it takes to retain a diverse employee base across different geographies, departments and backgrounds,” added Patricia Nakache, chairperson of the board of directors at ThredUp.

“I’m thrilled to join ThredUp at a time when it’s more important than ever to actively listen to your workforce. New generations are putting a greater emphasis on mission-driven companies, and ThredUp blends profit and purpose in a way that is meaningful for its employees and the environment,” said Rushing.

Rushing joins Patricia Nakache (chair), Greg Bettinelli, Ian Friedman, Tim Haley, Jack Lazar, Norman Matthews, Dan Nova, Paula Sutter, Mandy Ginsberg, Marcie Vu, and CEO James Reinhart on ThredUp’s board of directors.