LVMH and Elle launch second Prix des Artisanes

LVMH and Elle have partnered on the second edition of Prix des Artisanes, a competition and prize that promotes the savoir-faire of craftswomen in applied arts. Now in its second year, the prize is held in association with the Institut National des Métiers d’Art and the Artisans d’Avenir network.

In a statement LVMH said it supports lesser known métiers, which are as widely varied as afeather worker or ceramicist, to winemaker, glass blower or crystal cutter. LVMH’s support for the Prix des Artisanes echoes the Group and Maisons’ commitments in favour of gender equality, and in passing on exceptional know-how.

The luxury conglomerate said over 80,000 members of its teams practise 280 different Métiers throughout the group, preserving the savour-faire that sometimes dates back centuries.

To apply for the Prix des Artisanes, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Have led their business for at least three years; Actively share and pass on their savoir-faire (including employment of apprentices or trainees and engagement with students, for example); Present their background, achievements, projects and motivations to the editorial teams at Elle group magazines.

Applications are open until 4 September via the elle.fr website.