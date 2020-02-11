Kingpins Hong Kong canceled due to coronavirus

The organization of the major denim trade fair Kingpins today decided to cancel the edition of the fair in Hong Kong. The reason is containing coronavirus, the organization announced today in a press release. The fair would have taken place on 13 and 14 May 2020, but the organization sees "the current health risks and significant travel restrictions in force" more than sufficient grounds for the exhibition not let go by.

"We are very concerned about the situation in China and understand that many of our members and visitors with extreme difficulty and uncertainty due to efforts to limit the spread of the virus," said Andrew Olah, founder of the Kingpins Show, in the press release. "In light of these problems and the expectation that this for a while will continue, we thought it prudent to cancel the event in Hong Kong. The health of our members and visitors is paramount at this time." Earlier this week the same reasoning resulted in Beijing and Shanghai Fashion Week Fashion Week being cancelled.

The organization has no alternative date for the proposed exhibition. The next edition of the fair in Hong Kong is again only in May 2021. For September, still China City Tour issue on the agenda. This is still on, although it remains Kingpins "keep the situation in China in the eye," said the organization in a press release. Vivian Wang, managing director of King Pins "Asian denim market has been and remains a central component of the global denim industry. We look forward to bringing together the international network in September. "

Kingpins Denim is an international sourcing fair. Participants are manufacturers of denim and supplies from around the world. The scholarship was established in 2004 and takes several times a year in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and China.

