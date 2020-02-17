Belgian brand A.F. Vandevorst to shut down after 22 years

Belgian fashion label A.F. Vandevorst is shutting down. The brand of An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx will be discontinued after 22 years, the couple told WWD. The collection currently in stores will be the last of the label.

“We are humbled and honoured to be known for exploring new boundaries; for creating a strong DNA with collections in a universe of fetishes, sensual folds and poetic extravagance; for effortlessly blending elements inspired by uniforms with subversive femininity and tailoring,” the couple told WWD.

The end for fashion brand A.F. Vandevorst

The decision to stop the label comes due to the change in the dynamics of the fashion world, the couple said. “The dynamics in the fashion world have changed. It is more challenging, uncertain and disruptive than ever before. We came to the realization that we won’t be able to maintain the same level of creativity and focus on storytelling, rather than on product, and to work in a way that has always distinguished us.”

The brand already discontinued its ready-to-wear line in 2017. The design duo shifted their focus to seasonless capsule collections. Although the A.F. Vandevorst label is stopping, the couple does not see this as the end of their career in the fashion industry.

“We are creative people, rather than business people, and we want to expand our horizons. We have many ideas and we’re trying to apply our experience to other fields of creativity — art, music, furniture, even design,” the couple said. “And I think that’s the future, that’s where we will go to in the end because people want more than just fashion from a fashion designer. We can see the opportunities.”

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.nl before being translated to English