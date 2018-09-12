BERSHKA TREND - Chunky shoes

#bershkatrend

Chunky shoes!

Sport has become one of the main inspirations for recent seasons, from where many of the trends come together.

This AW18 collection is more than ever ripe with the sporty footwear revolutionising the fashion world— chunky shoes. It doesn’t matter if you are a man or woman, platforms and more exaggerated styles are that final touch for more urban and sophisticated looks; remember, in this collection there are no rules!