Condé Nast to publish Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop magazine

Condé Nast may be restructuring its publishing arm, but is counting its latest print venture with Goop will sell magazines.

Launching this September, Condé Nast will publish a quarterly magazine version of Goop, in close ties with its online publication, which was founded in 2008 by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. In addition to the printed version, the project will include digital content distributed on goop.com, on some sites of the Condé Nast headers and their social networks.

A spokesperson for Goop told WWD that most of the contents of each issue will be produced by Goop's editors while visuals and images will be managed by the American publishing house. The launch of the new editorial project follows the closing of Self magazine last year and the reorganization of Teen Vogue and other headline magazines at Condé Nast.

Goop, in its near decade of existence, has managed to garner credibility in the wellness sector focusing mainly on health, fitness and food, alongside fashion, beauty, design and travel. Recently, the online business partnered with Net-a-porter to sell Goop branded beauty products.

“I’ve long known Gwyneth to have wonderful taste and vision — but with Goop she has built something remarkable, a thoroughly modern take on how we live today,” Anna Wintour, Condé Nast artistic director and editor in chief of Vogue, said in a statement. “Goop and Condé Nast are natural partners and I’m excited she’s bringing her point of view to the company.”

Photo credit: Goop.com