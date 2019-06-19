FAM Brands introduces latest acquisition, Three Dots

Los Angeles-based apparel manufacturer FAM Brands has acquired contemporary fashion brand Three Dots. FAM Brands assumes design and manufacturing for the menswear and womenswear label, and hired key players from the brand with the intention of reintroducing the line to its familiar customer base.

Three Dots joins a portfolio of labels within FAM Brands including Woolrich, Orvis, Eddie Bauer and Tehama.

"Three Dots is effortless fashion that caters to all age categories and is known for their perfect fit, fastidious construction, top quality, inspired design and great fabrics. We're thrilled to welcome Three Dots into the FAM portfolio," FAM Brands CEO Frank Zarabi said in a statement. "We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible and working hard to further grow the Three Dots Brand."

Based in New York, Three Dots was founded in 1995 with the mission to create a staple T-shirt. Its collection has expanded and now include tops, pants, dresses and skirts. Its products currently retail through Bloomingdales, ShopBop, Amazon, Zappos and Anthropologie, as well as through top boutiques across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and Asia.

FAM Brands said that Three Dots will resume sales online through its e-commerce site in Fall 2019.