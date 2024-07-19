Happy Socks partners with Dutch Fashion Agency Fancy Farmers Enterprises

Happy Socks is pleased to announce the strategic partnership with renowned fashion agency Fancy Farmers Enterprises from the Netherlands. Starting July 1, 2024, Fancy Farmers will be the exclusive Sales Agency representing Happy Socks in the Netherlands.

Happy Socks is an integral part of footwear fashion in the Netherlands, meaning this partnership aims to solidify Happy Socks’ presence in this important market. Together, Happy Socks and Fancy Farmers will continue bringing the diverse and colorful range of Happy Socks closer to Dutch customers. Happy Socks is eagerly anticipating the future collaboration with Fancy Farmers and look forward to many joint projects and successes ahead.

Happy Socks

Happy Socks is the original colorful sock brand. In 2008, Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell had a vision: to bring happiness and color to every corner of the world by turning an overlooked everyday essential into an outstanding design piece that combines quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. In short, Happy Socks. While all Happy Socks are still designed in the Stockholm-based atelier, they are now sold in over 95 countries through Happy Socks’ Concept Stores, and at selected retailers.

Fancy Farmers

Fancy Farmers is the fashion agency with heart and vision. Led by Roderique de Klein and Boris Janssen, Fancy Farmers stands for unique, sustainable fashion and long-term partnerships. Based in the inspiring NDSM wharf in Amsterdam-Noord, they represent a variety of brands distinguished by their originality and sustainability.

