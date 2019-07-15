Stella McCartney signs deal to join LVMH

Goodbye Kering, hello LVMH. Business of Fashion has reported that Stella McCartney has teamed with the French luxury group just one year after splitting with its rival. Details of the deal have not yet been announced, though it is known that McCartney will remain as creative director to the brand and will retain majority ownership.

McCartney will also becom a special advisor on sustainability to the LVMH executive committee.

Stella McCartney bought Kering's 50 percent stake of the company in March 2018 after a 17-year partnership, making the designer as the sole owner of her namesake brand. The split was amicable, with McCartney remaining on the Board of the Kering Foundation.

Both parties agreed that the time was right for McCartney to acquire full control of the company. "This opportunity represents a crucial patrimonial decision for me," McCartney had stated. "I am extremely grateful to Francois-Henri Pinault and his family and everyone at the Kering group for everything we have built together in the last 17 years. I look forward to the next chapter of my life and what this brand and our team can achieve in the future.”

McCartney had initially planned to become completely independent by 2020.