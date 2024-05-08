True Fit Democratises Fashion Genome and Unlocks Growth for Rising Fashion Brands in Shopify

Formerly only available for the world’s largest retailers, True Fit, powered by the Fashion Genome, launched for Shopify merchants and has seen a 900% growth in Shopify merchant adoption.

True Fit’s 108% month-on-month (MoM) growth rate in Shopify is on trajectory to see 2,000+ merchants signed up on the platform in 2024.

True Fit users are generating 27% of orders on Shopify merchants’ sites.

Powering Shopify with AI fit personalisation is driving Shopify brands’ Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) up by an average of +14%.

True Fit, the leading AI-driven platform that decodes size and fit for shoppers and fashion retailers, has announced that, following its launch in Shopify at the end of 2023, it is now driving a 14% average GMV growth for fashion brands on the platform, giving rise to the next generation of scaling fashion retailers.

Having formerly only served the largest apparel retailers and brands in the world, True Fit has democratised its Fashion Genome to bring the benefit of AI size and fit to the full market. It is now seeing a 108% MoM growth rate in adoption by Shopify brands and is on trajectory to implement the solution within 2,000+ merchants in 2024.

In building the Fashion Genome, the world’s largest AI fit personalisation platform for apparel retailers and brands, True Fit normalised 400,000 size points across brands and 253 locales, connecting over 400million consumers across 21billion Product Description Page (PDP) views a year with tens of thousands of brands. With fit remaining the top buying blocker when buying clothing online (Bain), size uncertainty risks constraining the $2.2trillion apparel market.

Heralding a new era of growth, the strategic partnership between True Fit and Shopify now democratises the power of the Fashion Genome to merchants of all sizes. With 80million active users now having access to their True Fit profiles on Shopify sites, True Fit shoppers are already generating more than a quarter (27%) of orders on Shopify merchants’ sites.

Raj Chandrasekaran, True Fit’s Chief Technology Officer, commented: “In a world where AI is accessible to all, the main differentiator is unique and proprietary data. True Fit’s Fashion Genome is a very special platform cultivated over years. This “unreasonable effectiveness of data” is why True Fit is able to provide trustworthy recommendations at such breadth. And, in retail, trust is everything.”

Historically, it took weeks of data and UX integration by large enterprise retailers to get True Fit’s sophisticated platform live. Now merchants of any size can access and install True Fit in the Shopify app store in hours, with no coding required, thanks to recent advances in True Fit’s AI, as well as major enhancements to its infrastructure and data automation processes.

Credits: True Fit

NJ Falk, Managing Partner at APL, a rapidly growing footwear brand that trades on the Shopify platform, commented: “As an athletic and lifestyle footwear brand that sits at the intersection of luxury and performance, our online consumers consistently seek and appreciate accurate, personalised fit recommendations. True Fit is an important component of the white glove service we offer. The platform and its dataset takes the guesswork out of sizing decisions, making it easy for consumers to determine their true size while reducing the likelihood of a consumer ordering and returning multiple sizes. We have found that this is a huge advantage in driving consumer loyalty while increasing online conversion. Sizing can often seem complicated in the virtual world, and this keeps us at the forefront of the digital fitting room while keeping pace with consumer expectations.”

Rob Widdick, Co-founder and CEO of Lozuri, a fast scaling online multi-brand luxury marketplace on Shopify, commented: “By integrating True Fit’s expertise and extensive fit data, we are reducing return costs and lessening our environmental impacts. This collaboration gives our clients additional confidence to shop with us, knowing they will get the perfect fit the first time.”

“True Fit’s ability to normalise size variations across brands and regions addresses the primary challenge in online apparel shopping - size uncertainty,” Widdick added. “We chose True Fit because its advanced data capabilities and impressive team support demonstrated its ability to deliver trustworthy, personalised shopping experiences at a scale that keeps up with our growth.”

Jessica Arredondo Murphy, Co-founder and COO at True Fit, commented: “For more than a decade, our solution has learned tens of millions of shoppers’ preferences, bodies and styles on an almost DNA level to figure out what they will love. We’ve always felt that fit is what matters most when shoppers discover and buy fashion digitally and that benefit shouldn’t just be available to large or enterprise retail businesses – confidence in size and fit should be available to every shopper and every brand.”

“Our partnership with Shopify represents the next stage in our mission to democratise size and fit data through our Fashion Genome, helping brands of all sizes leverage AI to match customers with the garments they’ll love,” Murphy concluded.

Merchants selling apparel and footwear on Shopify can visit apps.shopify.com/truefit to learn more about True Fit.

About True Fit

True Fit organised the world’s footwear & apparel data, synthesised the only proprietary AI platform of apparel & footwear attributes + preferences, and developed top applications to activate value creation along with an 80M Active User Cohort. True Fit supports 400M+ shoppers across 21 billion PDP views each year on the world’s leading and rising retailers and brands. For more information, visit www.truefit.com.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customisation, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Mattel, Gymshark, Heinz, FTD, Netflix, Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.