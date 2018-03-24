Miroslava Duma departs Buro 24/7

Russian entrepreneur Miroslava Duma took to Instagram to announce she has sold her stake in her company, Buro 24/7, the media company she co-founded with Fira Chilieva in 2011. In the seven years since she has founded the company, it has grown to include 11 international editions and employs over 130 people.

"I am announcing today that I am to sell my stake and make an official exit from Buro24/7, a digital media brand that I co-founded in 2011, which has now grown to 11 successful international editions and nearly 130 employees globally," Duma wrote on Instagram. "Having stepped away from Buro24/7 operational activity over a year ago, this final stage with the sale of my stake was a strategic plan and now feels like a natural step forward. I am confident that I leave the company in the most capable hands of my partners and the global Buro247 team."

Apparently it doesn't pay to be prejudice. In the wake of controversy over Duma's racist and transphobic remarks, including the note her designer friend Ulyana Sergeenko sent her saying "To My N***** in Paris" in reference to the popular Kanye West and Jay-Z song, and a video of her calling transgender identity "a trend", Buro 24/7 saw their ad sales sharply decline.

Duma plans on focusing on her Future Tech Lab company, which aims to make the fashion industry supply chain more sustainable. In an industry that is continuously more diverse, and where more models of color and transgender models walked the runway than ever last season, leaving her company will hopefully be a lesson for her in being more accepting of others.