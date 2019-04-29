Fashion e-commerce site Bluefly is on the market

Online fashion retailer Bluefly is available for purchase. Advisory firm Hilco Streambank is seeking offers to purchase business assets supporting Bluefly.com, now through May 6, 2019. An auction will be held two days later.

Originally launched in 1998, Bluefly hails itself as "the original fashion e-tailer and marketplace." It offers luxury fashion and accessory items across both menswear and womenswear, and recently launched a marketplace model to provide third party vendors access to its proprietary e-commerce platform. The seamless integration with vendors eliminated Bluefly's need to make an upfront investment on inventory, while still allowing customers real time purchases of items.

Hilco Streambank's senior vice president Richelle Kalnit said in a statement that the sale of Bluefly is an "exciting opportunity to relaunch the brand and reengage" with its customer, noting that the retailer is well-recognized amongst the "highly loyal and desirable" Gen X and millennial demographics.