Première Vision Montréal: A Promising First Edition in the Canadian Market

Première Vision set up at the Grand Quai du Port de Montréal with over a hundred international exhibitors and welcomed close to 2,150 professionals and students. Organized in partnership with the mmode Cluster, this first event, which met with great success, also saw the involvement of Tourisme Montréal and the Ministry of Tourism in the sector. Alia Hassan-Cournol, City of Montréal advisor responsible for economic development, commerce, design, and higher education, the Consul General of France in Montréal, Marie Lapierre, and François Roberge, Chairman of the Board of the mmode Cluster, were able to meet all the sector's stakeholders and discuss their challenges and development prospects.

Key Figures

Nearly 2,150 international professionals representing over 1,000 companies gathered in Montréal

More than 100 exhibitors from Canada, Türkiye, Japan, Morocco, France, China, United-States, and more presented their latest developments

A program of 24 conferences presented by 38 expert speakers

An audience of over 1,500 participants at the conferences

This first edition in Montréal, a key financial and economic hub in North America, offered professionals unprecedented business opportunities and prospects for new collaborations.

Thierry Langlais, Vice President of Operations at Première Vision:

"Première Vision Montréal brought together a considerable number of visitors, all very enthusiastic about this new event in Canada. The success of this edition confirms for us the need to meet our markets, especially in the context of change and geopolitical unstability we are experiencing. We are already setting the date for 2026, and the agenda will be quickly confirmed."

Mathieu St-Arnaud Lavoie, General Director of the mmode Cluster:

"Montréal is living its local fashion by hosting Première Vision for the first time in Canada! We are proud to have contributed, alongside Tourisme Montréal and the Ministry of Tourism, to the sharing of knowledge and expertise! Our companies and creators had the opportunity to exchange with French and Montréal dignitaries who understood the importance of our fashion and apparel ecosystem. In this complex economic context, it was important to prove that Montréal and Quebec are home to innovative and creative companies that form a unique fashion mosaic."

Driven by the exceptional energy between visitors and exhibitors, the first edition of Première Vision Montréal exceeded all expectations. The enthusiasm of the participants was evident throughout the event. The record attendance at the conferences and the excitement of the exhibitors, who are already requesting a next edition, confirmed the success of the show and demonstrated the need for a fashion and textile industry gathering in Canada. Première Vision Montréal is already shaping up to be a highly anticipated event in 2026.