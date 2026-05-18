Source Fashion Welcomes First Vietnamese Pavilion, Marking Next Phase of Global Expansion

Source Fashion, the UK’s leading responsible sourcing show, has announced the launch of its first-ever Vietnamese Pavilion at its July 2026 edition, taking place from 7–9 July at Excel London. Marking a significant milestone in the show’s continued international expansion, the pavilion will introduce a curated group of Vietnamese manufacturers to the UK market, reflecting growing demand from buyers to diversify their supply chains with transparent, ethically produced and commercially competitive sourcing partners. As with all exhibitors at Source Fashion, participating manufacturers will be fully audited and vetted to meet strict sustainability and compliance criteria, ensuring buyers can source with confidence.

Credits: Source Fashion

Organised in partnership with the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), the pavilion will showcase the country’s evolving manufacturing capabilities, as it continues to transition from a high-volume production base to a high-value, innovation-led sourcing partner. Bringing together manufacturers focused on ethical production, technical expertise and scalable capacity, the pavilion will provide UK and European buyers with direct access to a rapidly growing sourcing destination. Exhibitors confirmed for the Vietnamese Pavilion include; Thai Son S. P Co. Ltd, Babeeni Co. Ltd, An Hung JSC, Sinnika Vietnam JSC, FP Vietnam Co. Ltd, Gen Viet Fashion JSC, Phuong Dong Garment JSC, Lewave Co. Ltd, Hoang Phat Co. Ltd and Bao Minh Textile JSC.

A spokesperson from the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) said, “For Vietnamese garment enterprises, Source Fashion is more than a trade show; it is a gateway to the UK’s $83 billion fashion market. As responsible sourcing becomes the industry’s new currency, the event provides a platform for Vietnam to demonstrate its transition from a high-volume processor to a high-value partner, combining ethical craftsmanship, technical innovation and duty-free competitiveness through the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Participation in Source Fashion 2026 also supports our strategic shift towards higher-value models, enabling manufacturers to showcase sustainable production through green factory certifications and full traceability. By engaging directly with leading British brands, Vietnamese enterprises can align with evolving design trends while meeting the technical and regulatory standards of the UK market.”

Credits: Source Fashion

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director Source Fashion added, “The introduction of a Vietnamese Pavilion is an important moment for Source Fashion, and a clear reflection of how the show continues to evolve. We are seeing new sourcing destinations come to Source Fashion, reflecting their desire to work with UK and European brands and retailers. As buyers actively look to diversify their supply chains, Vietnam is a fashion production powerhouse, and represents a significant opportunity to reach that goal.

Increasing the geographic diversity of the show will always be a key priority. Bringing in new regions not only broadens the sourcing landscape for our visitors, but also ensures we are reflecting the changing dynamics of global manufacturing. The addition of Vietnam strengthens our international offering and underlines the expanding global reach of Source Fashion.

What makes this particularly relevant for our audience is the ability to access these manufacturers with full confidence. Every exhibitor at Source Fashion is audited and vetted, ensuring buyers can build responsible, resilient supply chains, all under one roof.”

Taking place at its new home, Excel London, Source Fashion July 2026 will bring together audited manufacturers from key sourcing regions across the globe, alongside a growing number of international pavilions. As the show continues to scale, it remains focused on delivering a commercially relevant, responsibly sourced product offering, connecting buyers with trusted partners who can support both immediate production needs and long-term supply chain strategies.

Registration for Source Fashion July 2026 at Excel London will open shortly.