Discover MAGIC’s first thermal collection

New Stay Warm Collection

MAGIC Bodyfashion recently launched their first thermal collection, the Stay Warm Collection. This collection was developed in response to climate change and rising energy costs. MAGIC's new Stay Warm collection is made of a soft, breathable and recycled material that provides optimal comfort and warmth. Perfect for wearing in layers under clothing or as a base layer itself.

Prepare for the colder days with MAGIC's Stay Warm collection! Go prepared for winter sports and stay warm all winter long with styles from the Stay Warm Collection. MAGIC Bodyfashion recently launched its first thermal collection. The styles from this collection can be worn not only as thermal clothing, but also as outerwear. Mix and match the styles from the Stay Warm collection for the perfect winter outfit.

The Stay Warm Collection consists of four different styles, the Stay Warm Longsleeve, Tanktop, Dress and Shaping Legging. The Stay Warm Longsleeve is a long-sleeved thermal shirt, perfect for under a sweater or jacket. This top has a round neckline and can be paired with the Stay Warm Shaping Legging.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

The Stay Warm Shaping Legging is a thermal legging with built-in shaping. These leggings have a waistband that gives support to the abdomen and lower back.

In addition to the Stay Warm Longsleeve, there is also a Stay Warm Tank Top. This thermal top has a round neckline and is the perfect base for under a sweater or sweatshirt.

Wear dresses in the winter? You can MAGIC's Stay Warm Dress. The Stay Warm Dress is a sleeveless thermal dress with round neckline that completely covers the body and thighs. This way, you can also wear dresses during the colder days.

All styles in the Stay Warm collection are GRS certified and made 89% recycled polyester. The soft and breathable material provides a true cashmere look and feel. All styles retain their shape even after multiple wears and washes. The Stay Warm collection is available in black and sizes S to XXL.

Discover Magic's trendy flece panty

To complete the winter outfits MAGIC Bodyfashion also has the MAGIC Tights. The MAGIC Tights is a fleece tights that has the illusion of regular tights. These high waist tights give support to the belly and are perfect to combine with the Stay Warm Dress.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion