JOOR Collaborates with Coterie to Create Digital Extension of Iconic New York Event, Extending Access to a Global Fashion Audience

New York, February 10, 2026 - JOOR announces a strategic collaboration with notable wholesale fashion event, COTERIE, whereby JOOR will launch a powerful new digital extension to the renowned New York event. Titled JOOR x COTERIE: Fall 2026 Collections, this digital experience hosted on JOOR Passport significantly expands the global reach and timeframe of the seasonal fashion event.

JOOR x COTERIE: Fall 2026 Collections brings New York’s iconic COTERIE event to life online—bridging the gap between the digital and physical market experience and granting global retailers exclusive access to some of the world’s finest women’s fashion brands. This unique collaboration provides retailers with an easy to use platform to discover and shop collections from COTERIE exhibitors, whether they are engaging in person on the trade show floor or remotely from anywhere in the world.

Launching on February 10, the JOOR x COTERIE: Fall 2026 Collections digital activation offers retailers early access to preview collections two weeks before COTERIE, taking place Feb 24-26 in New York at the Javits Center. The digital event will remain open for eight weeks, ensuring extended visibility for brands and flexibility for buyers who are interested in refining their assortments and confirming buys in the weeks following the show.

Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR commented, “Contemporary fashion is a dynamic category garnering significant interest in the market. We are delighted to collaborate with COTERIE, a premier trade show in this space, to showcase leading fashion brands to a global audience. Utilizing JOOR’s innovative technology to digitize the trade show experience amplifies visibility for participating brands and enables buyers to source new brands, optimize their assortment, and place orders with ease.”

Purvi Kanji, Vice President of Coterie for Informa Markets said, “By combining the in-person energy of COTERIE with the convenience and reach of JOOR’s digital platform, this initiative empowers retailers to maximize their opportunities to connect with brands and elevate their buying experience. We are proud to partner with JOOR, the industry’s leading wholesale platform, and invite brands and buyers to experience the future of fashion through JOOR x COTERIE: Fall 2026 Collections.”

Participating brands have the opportunity to drive buyer visits and engagement by customizing virtual storefronts with branded and curated content through the JOOR platform. They can manage product catalogs with ease—creating personalized line sheets to share with buyers and leveraging bulk tools to add, edit and merchandise styles—as well as access real-time sales analytics and reporting tools to inform better business decisions.

JOOR x COTERIE: Fall 2026 Collections will feature six categories: Advanced Contemporary, Contemporary, Apres Ski, Denim, Footwear, and Accessories. Leading fashion brands taking part in the digital event include Steve Madden, Paul & Joe, Amanda Uprichard and Frances Valentine.

JOOR Passport is a centralized digital destination facilitating curated brand discovery and providing global access to the world’s finest fashion trade shows and market events. Since its launch in 2020, JOOR Passport has hosted over 110 events, attracting more than 500,000 retail visitors across 174 countries. Over 11,300 brands have participated in JOOR Passport events, with nearly 1 million products sold through the platform.

About JOOR

JOOR is the fashion industry’s leading wholesale management ecosystem, with nearly $20 billion in transactions processed annually. More than 14,000 discerning brands and 675,000 curated fashion buyers across 150 countries connect on the platform. Since its launch in 2010, JOOR has led the industry creating innovative digital solutions to the global fashion sector’s evolving needs. JOOR’s advanced technology provides an end-to-end wholesale solution for presenting collections, building assortments, placing and managing orders, and handling complex billing and payment processing via JOOR Pay. With a commitment to fueling the advancement of both brands and retailers, JOOR offers unparalleled customer service and a dynamic marketplace enabling clients to discover new business partners and drive growth. JOOR’s impressive client base includes leading luxury conglomerates LVMH, Richemont, and Capri, as well as brands such as Valentino, Loewe, and Stella McCartney. JOOR has exclusive partnerships with leading global retailers including: Harrods, Printemps, Shopbop, and Dover Street Market. JOOR is headquartered in New York City, with a global employee base across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit: JOOR.com.

About COTERIE by Informa

COTERIE by Informa is the premier East Coast women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends.