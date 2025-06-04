The three creative directions for Spring/Summer 2026: outlined by Premiere Vision

At the heart of its Spring-Summer 2026 preview, Première Vision introduces three creative themes that reflect the fashion industry's response to climate challenges, societal shifts, and the ongoing drive for sustainability. Under the titles RE-FRESH, RE-SET, and RE-STORE, the season points to a future defined by innovation, sensorial experience, and respect for traditional knowledge.

RE-FRESH: Freshness at the heart of innovation

The RE-FRESH theme explores the potential of industrial and technological advancements to meet the growing demand for comfort and well-being in a warming world. From biotechnology to artificial intelligence, innovation is centered on temperature regulation and enhancing physical and emotional ease. This direction imagines a serene summer influenced by icy and Nordic atmospheres, where silence and oxygen become essential elements of design, and digital tools create space for expanded creativity.

Visuals are led by water in its many states, liquid, gas, and solid, translating into colors that range from transparent and vaporous to milky or organically textured. This fluid aesthetic brings with it sensations of purity, calm, and revitalizing freshness.

Credits: Premiere Vision

RE-SET: A new hedonism

With RE-SET, the focus turns to the present moment and the liberating power of joy. As a counterbalance to the uncertainties of our time, this theme encourages fashion to explore hedonism, playful expression, and new forms of urban conviviality. The emphasis is on collective well-being and inclusivity, reimagining the city as a dynamic, shared space for sensory delight and creative experimentation.

Credits: Premiere Vision

The color range evokes warmth and softness, featuring tones reminiscent of sun-warmed skin and candied fruit peels. These hues suggest tactile pleasure and subtle sensuality, creating harmonious contrasts that speak to both comfort and indulgence.

RE-STORE: Repair, reinvent, restore

The third theme, RE-STORE, addresses the fashion system’s need for repair and regeneration. Centered on the principles of sustainability and circular design, this direction values reuse, resource awareness, and the revival of artisanal expertise. It calls for a thoughtful balance between innovation and heritage, where ancestral know-how is reinterpreted through contemporary approaches.

Color palettes in this theme reflect this duality. Earthy, grounded tones are contrasted with luminous accents, symbolizing the dialogue between tradition and modernity. The resulting aesthetic conveys resilience, continuity, and the capacity for reinvention.

Credits: Premiere Vision

A season of renewal and responsibility

Together, the RE-FRESH, RE-SET, and RE-STORE themes encapsulate the multi-dimensional renewal taking place across the fashion industry.

Spring-Summer 2026 signals a season shaped by intention, offering designers and brands tools to align creativity with responsibility, ushering in a more conscious and emotionally resonant future for fashion.