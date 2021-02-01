NO CHAOS ROLLS INTO COVENT GARDEN FOR CENTRAL LONDON FLAGSHIP

The Mercers’ Company has today announced that independent skate shop, No Chaos, has selected Neal Street, Covent Garden, for its central London flagship store.

Located at 3 Neal Street, the latest central London flagship for No Chaos will span 2,044 sq ft and joins the brand’s other locations in Westfield White City and Bournemouth. Utilising the ground floor as No Chaos’ retail space, the basement will be home to an experiential and interactive concept created by Scum, the cult brand created by young English artist, Jordan Cardy. The brand is due to open their flagship later this Spring.

A half-pipe skate ramp will run through the basement, alongside a coffee bar and mini-arcade; the space will be available to book online via the Scum app to ensure a safe and Covid-19 secure system for consumers. Created for skaters, by skaters, No Chaos Covent Garden will offer the brand’s full range of apparel, skateboards, and accessories, alongside stocking a wide selection of popular skate brands including HUF, Rip N Dip and Santa Cruz.

Jamie Wilson, Co-Founder, No Chaos, commented: “Covent Garden is a well-loved location within the capital, and has been a key target area for our expansion since we first launched our brand. Our central London flagship will be a hub for all skate lovers, and with the added impact of the interactive basement level, this is an incredible opportunity for us to reach and entertain more of our customer base. We look forward to bringing the No Chaos ethos to central London.”

Simon Taylor, Property Director at the Mercers’ Company, added: “The signing of No Chaos is brilliant news to kick start 2021 with. The exciting brand will feel right at home among the other well-known cult names within the Mercers’ estate especially alongside its neighbours on Neal Street, including Vans. The brand’s selection of Neal Street is testament to the strength and resilience of this iconic location and sets the tone for the year ahead. It’s also another concept consumers can look forward to visiting safely post lockdown.”

The signing follows the news that newly launched experiential art gallery, founded by Hercules Fisherman, ‘Our Wonderful Culture’, is offering art lovers a unique opportunity to visit its current exhibition via virtual online tours, establishing a new way for viewers to explore and learn in the security of their own homes.

Hanover Green acted on behalf of both the Mercers’ Company and No Chaos.