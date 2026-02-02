Artemis becomes the 15th academy to join the Groupe EDH

Artemis Academie, the leading academy for creative concepting in Trend Forecasting, Styling & Design and Art Direction, is joining forces with the international education organization Group EDH. Groupe EDH is a higher- education network specialized in design, film and digital creation, and is known for its prestigious academies such as IFA Paris, GNOMON, École Bleue and MoPA.

In the Netherlands, Artemis offers an accredited full-time Bachelor of Arts, as well as a part-time evening program for professionals. Through this collaboration, Artemis aims to elevate creativity to an international level and to respond even more effectively to creative and technological developments.

Danielle Robben and Martijn Feringa, directors and owners of Artemis Academie:

“Today’s world calls for collaboration. Individually we are strong, but together we can respond faster and more effectively to developments that are accelerating at an ever-increasing pace. The strong growth our academy has experienced in recent years, with Trend Forecasting, Styling & Design and Art Direction as solid pillars, shows how great the demand for this knowledge is. From the very first moment, Groupe EDH felt like the right fit in terms of people and its complementary creative academies, and that matters enormously to us. By working together, we can further broaden our horizon and create new opportunities for our students and for the creative industry as a whole. In doing so, we strengthen our mission: enabling students to step into the world with a future.”

Stéphanie Ferran, CEO of Groupe EDH:

“The joining of Artemis Academie to Groupe EDH fits perfectly within our portfolio of schools and significantly strengthens our international development, one of the key pillars of our strategy. In this context, we continue to build a constellation of prestigious creative institutions in inspiring destinations worldwide.

Beyond student exchanges with our partner institutions abroad, we are developing, through our own schools, a truly distinctive, integrated, and opportunity-rich international mobility offering for our students: Cesine and Creanavarra in Spain, Miami Ad School in Miami and New York, Gnomon in Los Angeles, and now Artemis in Amsterdam.

With Artemis Academie becoming part of our network, we will continue to implement innovative, interdisciplinary, and international projects, placing an outstanding student experience at their core.”

Danielle Robben and Martijn Feringa will continue in their roles and remain actively involved as directors and co-owners of Artemis Academie.

Learn more about Artemis Academie: https://artemisacademie.nl/

Discover Groupe EDH : https://www.groupe-edh.com/en/