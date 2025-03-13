Fashion Talk: 5 Questions for Danielle Robben of Artemis Academy

Artemis Academy is an innovative educational institution focused on creative concept development, particularly within the fashion industry. Since 2024, Danielle Robben and Martijn Feringa have taken over the academy, aiming to further develop the curriculum and align it with the latest trends and technologies in the industry. In February 2024, they opened a new location on Marnixstraat in Amsterdam. Artemis offers a full-time HBO Bachelor of Arts program, as well as part-time modules in Trend Forecasting, Styling, Design, and Art Direction.

5 Questions for Danielle Robben of Artemis Academy

1. What is your role in the creative industry?

I am co-owner and Managing Director of Artemis Academy. Artemis is the go-to academy for creative concepting in Trend Forecasting, Styling & Design, and Art Direction. We offer an accredited full-time HBO Bachelor of Arts program and part-time modules for professionals. Spatial design plays a central role in our programs, with the fashion industry being an integral part. Our students not only learn how to design products and spaces aesthetically, but more importantly, how to develop forward-thinking concepts for fashion and design. Based on a strong foundation in Applied Trend Forecasting, they are equipped to create innovative, research-based concepts that are ahead of their time and have real impact.

2. What do you enjoy most about your work?

Co-creating education in collaboration with industry and social organizations. The days when education was developed solely from within are over. Innovation and agility are key. We maintain close ties with the market, analyze trends, and rapidly translate them into our curriculum. This ensures our students work with the most relevant knowledge and skills.

Recently, we also launched new professional modules in collaboration with experts such as Trend Forecaster and Cultural Insight Director Pernille Kok-Jensen, Future Strategist Bodil Jurg, award-winning material designer Shahar Livne, and visual storytelling expert Alex Smith. These modules are designed to keep professionals up to date with the latest developments in their fields. That dynamic interplay between education and practice makes my work incredibly inspiring.

3. What are you most proud of?

That we’ve been able to fundamentally renew Artemis in such a short period of time—and that it’s making an impact. Just last week, we were visited by the management team of the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science, precisely because our innovative educational approach caught their attention. That recognition confirms we’re on the right path and truly making a difference.

4. Why is Artemis Academy relevant for fashion professionals?

The fashion industry is constantly evolving. New technologies, sustainability, shifting consumer behavior, and social developments all call for a fresh perspective. Artemis trains fashion professionals and creatives from other sectors not only in design, aesthetics, and art direction, but most importantly in future-forward thinking. We teach professionals how to identify trends and translate them into innovative concepts. Think: circular design strategies, material innovation, multisensory experiences, visual storytelling, and the application of AI in design. Our modules help professionals stand out and elevate their expertise, enabling them to stay ahead in the industry.

5. Where can we meet you soon?

At our upcoming open day on March 15, from 1 PM to 4 PM. And if you'd like to have a good conversation, feel free to drop by for a coffee at our beautiful new academy at Marnixstraat 317. You can always reach me at d.robben@artemisacademie.nl.