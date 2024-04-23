H&M announces Central Saint Martins fashion and journalism winners

Fashion retailer H&M and university Central Saint Martins have announced the four winners of its H&M Sustainable Fashion and Journalism awards for 2024.

The awards were announced last September to support emerging designers and journalists and to encourage the next generation of fashion leaders to further engage with sustainability and accelerate the shift to circular fashion.

The four winners include BA Fashion Design students Stella Osei, Zsofia Toro, and Pernilla Weinholz, alongside Cody O'Connor from the BA Fashion Communication course.

They were selected from more than 30 applicants and were judged on their alignment with H&M’s values and ongoing inclusion and diversity work and Central Saint Martins’ policies. The panel took in factors such as academic merit, financial need and demonstrable commitment to sustainability and sustainable practices.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M and a member of the panel, said in a statement: “The chosen designers shared the same passion for both fashion and sustainability and that is exactly what is needed for the future.

“Creativity will lead the way towards a sustainable fashion future and the selected students excelled in not only fashion but had clear ideas on how to make it durable and long-lasting.”

The winners will share a 16,000-pound grant to support them in finalising their graduate collections and projects. In addition to the prize, H&M is supporting one student with an internship within his design department at H&M Head Office in Stockholm.