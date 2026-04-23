Teaching Fashion Today: Creativity and Industry Insights by Anna Nilsson, MA Program Leader at Vogue College of Fashion

Anna Nilsson, Program Leader for the MA Fashion Beauty & Communications at Vogue College of Fashion, reflects on her global career across editorial, advertising and brand storytelling.

How did you begin your career in the industry and were there any early moments that particularly stand out to you?

My career in fashion started in editorial at French Vogue when I was still studying for my degree in fashion design. This gave me a complete introduction to the industry. I began as a stylist assistant in Paris and later became a stylist. I then progressively moved into roles such as fashion director and editor-in-chief for different publications.

Throughout the years I was also freelance for several different magazines including Vogue International, ELLE International and Harper’s Bazaar International.

Very early on I was responsible for conceiving and producing full fashion stories, working closely with photographers, art directors and journalists. One of the moments that stayed with me was realizing how much coordination and trust is required behind a single published image, it taught me that fashion is fundamentally collaborative.

At the same time I was styling advertising campaigns for major brands and working with international agencies. This exposed me to brand strategy and the importance of consistency between creative vision and commercial objectives. It made me understand that fashion is not only about trends but about identity and communication.

What skills or perspectives did you develop in your career that continue to influence your work as a course leader at Vogue College?

Throughout my career I have worked across several sides of the fashion industry, editorial, advertising, talent representation and public relations and this breadth has strongly influenced how I approach my role as a course leader at Vogue College.

Working as a Fashion Editor, Fashion Director and Editor-in-Chief taught me how to analyze trends, understand audiences and build a clear narrative around a fashion concept. Producing fashion stories required managing creative teams, setting deadlines and making final editorial decisions which developed my ability to mentor, guide and give constructive feedback. Today I apply the same approach with students: I encourage them to justify their creative choices, think critically and understand the intention behind every image, styling decision or written piece.

My experience in advertising and styling for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Lancôme gave me a strong understanding of brand identity and commercial objectives. As a result I emphasize to students that creativity in fashion always exists within a professional context. I teach them how to adapt their ideas to a brief, a client and a target consumer and how to balance artistic vision with practical constraints.

Founding a talent agency and later establishing a French PR subsidiary developed my entrepreneurial and strategic skills negotiating, positioning creatives, building networks and communicating effectively with different stakeholders. These experiences shape my teaching by preparing students for the realities of the industry: collaboration, professionalism, time management and communication are as important as creativity. Overall my career has given me a holistic understanding of the fashion ecosystem.

As a course leader I aim to help students not only produce creative work but also understand how the industry functions, how careers are built and how to position themselves within it.

What excites you most about teaching the next generation of fashion and luxury professionals?

What excites me most about teaching the next generation of fashion and luxury professionals is helping students understand that fashion is not only about aesthetics but about ideas, culture and communication.

Having worked across editorial, advertising, talent representation and public relations, I have seen how many different skills are required to build a career in this industry. Students often arrive with creativity and enthusiasm but not always with a clear understanding of how the industry actually functions. I find it particularly rewarding to guide them in connecting their creative instincts to professional realities how to respond to a brief, how to collaborate with others and how to position themselves within a competitive environment.

I am also motivated by helping students discover their individual strengths. During my career I worked with photographers, stylists, journalists and brands at very different stages of development and I learned that success rarely comes from imitation; it comes from clarity of identity and consistency. In teaching I aim to help students develop confidence in their point of view while understanding the expectations of the luxury sector.

Finally, what inspires me is seeing students realize that fashion is a global industry built on relationships, professionalism and communication. Preparing them not only to create but to think critically, adapt and work collaboratively is what makes teaching particularly meaningful to me.

What conversations or shifts in the worlds of fashion and luxury do you find compelling right now?

What I find most compelling right now is that fashion and luxury feel like they’re in a moment of self-examination. It’s less about hemlines or “what’s trending” and more about a deeper recalibration of values of what luxury means, who it’s for and how it justifies itself in a more conscious, culturally fluid world.

For a while we saw the dominance of “quiet luxury” amplified by shows like Succession and brands such as Loro Piana and The Row. What interests me now is how that aesthetic is evolving. Minimalism was initially positioned as a rejection of overt status signaling but it quickly became codified itself. The conversation seems to be shifting from how something looks to what it represents craft, traceability, longevity. I find that move from aesthetic discretion to value-driven discretion particularly compelling.

At the same time luxury’s sustainability reckoning feels unavoidable and necessary. Large groups like Kering and LVMH are being pushed to move beyond storytelling into measurable accountability. What’s fascinating is how consumer literacy has evolved. The growth of resale platforms signals a shift in how we think about ownership and value. Pre-owned luxury now carries cultural and even ethical capital which fundamentally challenges the industry’s long-standing obsession with newness.

If you could sit in on your own class as a student, what would you be most excited to explore?

If I could sit in on my own MA Fashion & Beauty Communication class as a student, I would be most excited to explore how deeply history shapes the way fashion and beauty communicate today and how understanding the structure of the industry changes the way we tell its stories.

Fashion and Beauty can sometimes feel relentlessly future-facing, obsessed with what’s “next.” But so much of its visual language, its hierarchies, even its definitions of luxury are rooted in history. The codes we associate with heritage houses like Louis Vuitton or the disciplined craftsmanship of Hermès didn’t emerge in a vacuum they’re the result of specific economic, social and colonial histories. As a student I’d want to interrogate how those legacies continue to inform contemporary branding and desirability.

Beyond history I would be excited to unpack how the industry actually functions. Who holds power within conglomerates? How do supply chains shape storytelling? How do financial pressures influence creative decisions? When someone like Pharrell Williams steps into a major creative role, the narrative is cultural but it’s also strategic. As a student I’d want to understand both the symbolism and the business rationale behind such appointments.

To me strong fashion and beauty communication doesn’t exist in isolation from industry knowledge. It requires understanding production timelines, retail structures, media ecosystems and global markets. Without that context, storytelling risks becoming surface-level. With it communication becomes sharper, more responsible and more informed.

So, if I were sitting in the classroom, I’d be most excited by the opportunity to connect theory and practice, to trace how historical forces shape contemporary aesthetics and how industry mechanics shape the stories we are able to tell. That combination of critical awareness and professional literacy feels essential for anyone hoping to communicate fashion in a meaningful way today.

How do you help students communicate about fashion and beauty in a way that feels relevant, responsible and engaging?

I approach that question from three interconnected angles: relevance, responsibility and depth.

First, relevance comes from cultural literacy. I encourage students to situate fashion and beauty within broader cultural conversations rather than treating them as isolated industries. When we look at a brand like Louis Vuitton collaborating across music, sport or art or consider how figures like Pharrell Williams operate across multiple cultural arenas, we analyze not just the aesthetic outcome but the ecosystem around it. Who is the audience? What values are being signaled? Why now? Students learn to see communication as something embedded in culture, not just produced for it.

Responsibility for me begins with critical awareness. Fashion and beauty are powerful image-making industries they shape ideals of identity, gender, race, class and desirability. I ask students to interrogate the histories behind the images: where certain beauty standards originate, how luxury has historically constructed exclusivity and how supply chains and labor realities sit behind polished campaigns. We discuss the difference between performative sustainability messaging and structural change, and we examine how narratives around “empowerment” or “diversity” function in practice. If students understand the implications of the stories they tell, they can communicate with integrity.

Engagement comes from encouraging experimentation and clarity of voice. I push students to think beyond conventional formats, campaigns, editorials, brand decks and consider emerging platforms, digital storytelling and new forms of audience participation. At the same time I emphasize precision: who are you speaking to and why should they care? Strong fashion communication isn’t just visually compelling; it’s conceptually rigorous and strategically aware.

Importantly I also ground creative work in industry knowledge. Understanding how conglomerates operate, how trend cycles are generated, how media and retail structures intersect, these realities shape what is possible. When students grasp both the creative and commercial frameworks of fashion and beauty, their communication becomes more nuanced and credible.

Ultimately I aim to help students develop a dual lens: one that is imaginative and forward-thinking and one that is historically and ethically grounded. When those two perspectives come together, fashion and beauty communication can be culturally relevant, socially responsible and genuinely engaging.

If your students took just one mindset from your classroom into their careers, what would you hope it would be?

If my students took just one mindset from my classroom into their careers, I would hope it would be critical curiosity.

By that I mean the ability to remain inquisitive about the systems they’re operating within, not just the aesthetics they’re producing. Fashion and beauty move quickly and there’s constant pressure to respond, create and deliver. But I hope they pause long enough to ask: Why is this trend emerging now? Who benefits from this narrative? What histories sit behind this image?

Whether they’re working with a heritage house or a global powerhouse, I want them to understand that every campaign, collaboration or casting decision sits within a larger economic and cultural framework. If they carry that awareness with them, they’ll be better equipped to navigate complexity rather than simply reproduce it.

Critical curiosity also means being open to change. The industry is constantly evolving through technology, sustainability pressures and shifting cultural power. A mindset rooted in curiosity allows graduates to adapt without losing their ethical compass.

Ultimately I hope they leave with the confidence to question constructively, to create responsibly and to remain intellectually engaged throughout their careers.

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