Turning Industry Experience Into Luxury Business Strategy

From an early career leap to New York to her role shaping future luxury leaders, Amy Johns' journey is defined by curiosity, adaptability and a deep understanding of the fashion industry today.

How did you begin your career in the industry and were there any early moments that particularly stand out to you?

I started my career in New York where I moved to complete an internship with Anna Sui before my undergraduate studies had officially ended back in the UK. Not something I would necessarily endorse but it turned out to be a fantastic experience and really ignited the beginnings of my career within luxury fashion.

That experience particularly stands out to me for reasons that many of our students can relate to. I moved to a new city to follow a dream of working in fashion and it was both terrifying and exciting at the same time. It pushed me outside of my comfort zone very early in my career and I have absolutely no regrets.

It also gave me an early insight into the energy, creativity and pace of the industry. That experience stayed with me and shaped the way I think about opportunities, risk-taking and growth.

What skills or perspectives did you develop in your career that continue to influence your work as a course leader at Vogue College?

I would say I fall into the category of a lifelong learner, perhaps a typical millennial trait but I strongly believe you can never know enough. Curiosity can take you far both professionally and personally and I think it is crucial to remain curious about your subject area, your interests and the world around you. You never know where your next opportunity might come from.

One of the most valuable skills I developed early in my career was learning Excel while working in the merchandising team at Burberry. At the time, I found it really challenging. Working with numbers was not something I naturally gravitated toward and I had not planned to develop a career in merchandising.

However, those skills have stayed with me ever since. I still use Excel daily in my current role, whether for course planning or managing projects. It also allows me to better support students who are interested in analytical roles within the industry. That experience taught me something important- the skills that challenge you the most early in your career often become the ones that shape you the most.

What excites you most about teaching the next generation of fashion and luxury professionals?

What excites me most is being part of our students’ journeys into an industry they genuinely love. Whether that is directly through teaching, mentoring or behind the scenes developing curriculum, I really enjoy seeing how students grow in confidence throughout their time with us.

It is incredibly rewarding to watch them develop their ideas, navigate challenges and ultimately feel proud of what they achieve. Supporting them as they discover what truly aligns with their own values, interests and career ambitions is something I find particularly meaningful.

It is the part of my own journey that I am eternally grateful for, the people who supported me along the way. I love being able to play that role for future luxury leaders.

What conversations or shifts in the worlds of fashion and luxury do you find compelling right now?

I’m finding the shift toward accountability around health and lifestyle particularly interesting right now. Consumers are becoming more intentional about how they live, what they buy and how luxury fits into their overall well-being. There’s a growing focus on longevity, quality and thoughtful consumption which aligns closely with luxury values.

I’m also enjoying the resurgence of heirloom accessories within styling. In many ways, these are luxury investment pieces renamed and repackaged but vintage and heritage items bring a sense of individuality and a finished feel to the ongoing minimalist luxury trend. It reflects a move toward quieter, more considered expressions of luxury.

If you could sit in on your own class as a student, what would you be most excited to explore?

If I could sit in on my own class as a student, I would be most excited to explore trend analysis. I find it fascinating to trace how cultural shifts, consumer behavior and industry changes shape the luxury landscape over time.

I particularly enjoy sessions where students develop their own perspectives and begin connecting insights across different sectors. It’s rewarding to see them build confidence in interpreting what is happening in the market and forming their own informed viewpoints. These skills are invaluable, especially in luxury, where understanding context and nuance is key to strong decision making.

How does the MA International Luxury Business program help students bridge the gap between luxury brand heritage and modern business strategy?

The MA International Luxury Business program helps students understand that heritage and innovation are not opposing forces but complementary elements of successful luxury brands. We encourage students to explore the foundations of luxury, including craftsmanship, storytelling and brand legacy while also examining how brands evolve in response to changing consumer expectations.

Through industry projects, case studies and strategic thinking exercises, students learn how to balance tradition with innovation. This prepares them to make thoughtful decisions that respect brand heritage while ensuring relevance in a modern, global luxury landscape.

If your students took just one mindset from your classroom into their careers, what would you hope it would be?

If my students took just one mindset from my classroom, I would hope it would be curiosity. The luxury industry is constantly evolving and being open to learning and exploring new ideas is essential for long-term success.

I encourage students to ask questions, challenge assumptions and remain open to different perspectives. Curiosity not only supports professional growth but also helps individuals find roles that truly align with their interests and values. It is something that has shaped my own career and I believe it is one of the most valuable qualities future luxury leaders can develop.

Study luxury through a global, strategic and cultural lens at Vogue College of Fashion